Google Assistant will tell you if your flight may be delayed

Google

Google Assistant can now predict flight delays.

Google Assistant will warn you of predicted flight delays this holiday season, the search giant said Monday. Over the next few weeks, the voice assistant, which rivals Amazon's Alexa and Apple's Siri, among others, will proactively notify you on your phone about predicted delays and offer a reason if it knows why.

You can also ask, "Hey Google, is my flight on time?" or "Hey Google, what's the status of the Alaska Airlines flight from New York to Seattle?"

In January, Google Flights added the feature to predict flight delays before the delay is actually announced. The predictions are based on historic flight data and machine learning algorithms. Google would show you the prediction if the computer is 85 percent sure, according to a blog post. You can see the predictions by using Google to search your flight number or route.

Google on Monday also update features to make holiday travel easier. If you're traveling to a new city, Google Maps now has an Explore tab to show you things to do in the city. Google Flight will show you flight price trends during upcoming holiday and school breaks. You can also search "things to do" in a certain place on Google to see popular activities and experiences for top destinations in the world.