Google Assistant wants to be your 'love doctor'

Getty Images

Valentine's Day can be a rough time of year for single folks. But hey, if you don't have a date, you can always plan on turning to Google Assistant when the 14th rolls around.

In Google's Romance Report: A look at love in 2019, out Thursday, the company highlighted some different ways Google Assistant can be your someone-- or something, rather-- special.

For example, "Hey Google, serenade me" will get you, well, serenaded. If you say "Hey Google, Happy Valentine's Day," you'll learn how to say "I love you" in 8 languages. You can also find out about how animals express affection by saying, "Hey Google, tell me a fact about love."

The report also talked about common searches around love, like "How to spend quality time with your partner," "how to cuddle," and "DIY valentines cards."