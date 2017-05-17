Google Assistant wants to be the next Venmo

Claudia Cruz/CNET

Google really wants to make buying things easier, adding a transactions function to its virtual assistant that will enable payments, identification, notifications, receipts and account creation.

Plus, you'll also be able to send peer-to-peer payments with your voice.

At Google I/O, the search giant's annual conference for developers, it was announced that Google Assistant will let you send cash digitally to friends. Google Assistant is available for iPhones (!) and Android phones running Android 6.0 Marshmallow or higher.

Details are scant at the moment, and it's not yet known if the feature will be available on Google's Home speaker.

Other companies like Venmo and Square Cash let both Apple and Android phone users transfer money. Venmo is getting more popular among millennials, and mid-2017 will see the launch of Zelle, a new payment service from a handful of banks.

Google has not yet announced the launch date for the new feature.

