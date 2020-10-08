Google Assistant voice commands work with Android apps now

Juan Garzon/CNET

Google is bringing Google Assistant voice controls to select third-party Android apps, the company announced in a blog post Thursday.

"Opening and searching within Android apps using 'Hey Google' is now available to all Assistant-enabled Android phones," writes Google Product Manger Adam Coimbra. "For example, you can now say, 'Hey Google, search cozy blankets on Etsy' and get right to what you're looking for. Or if you're looking for something (or someone) specific within an app, just say, 'Hey Google, open Selena Gomez on Snapchat.'"

Beyond just opening and searching within apps, Google adds that users can also ask the assistant for help with specific app-based tasks, like playing music, starting a run, paying a friend, or ordering food for delivery.

Users can create custom shortcuts for favorite tasks to help simplify the verbiage, too. For instance, if you have tacos for dinner every Tuesday night and just want to order them by saying "Hey Google, it's Taco Tuesday," you can set that up by saying "Hey Google, show me my shortcuts" to get to the settings screen.

The new English-language voice controls arrive for Android users today with support for "more than 30 of the top apps on Google Play," the company says. Support for additional apps is in the works. We've asked Google for a full list of supported apps, and will update this space if we hear back.