Google Assistant updates seek to calm privacy concerns over human review

Angela Lang/CNET

Google will implement changes to its Google Assistant and be more transparent in the future regarding its review of voice recordings. This move follows a backlash after the company in July confirmed contractors were listening to users' recorded audio in to improve the assistant's capabilities.

A blog post from the company on Monday laid out the changes coming to Google Assistant and clarified the way audio is stored. Going forward, Google Assistant users will need to confirm they want to be part of the Voice & Audio Activity (VAA) process, which will store voice data to improve the feature. This setting is off by default for devices using Google Assistant, the company said.

Google also plans to reduce the number of times Assistant will automatically start in error, when the feature is triggered by various noises instead of someone actually saying "Hey Google."

One thing omitted from the list of policy changes was when exactly Google will allow humans to review audio once again. The search engine in August suspended its human review process to assess how it handles audio recordings. Amazon and Apple, which also used human reviewers for their digital assistants, made similar moves.

Google said when the review process returns, there will be additional security protection and added privacy filters. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the review process return.