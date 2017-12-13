Google Assistant now offered on Android tablets

Enlarge Image James Martin/CNET

Adding another arrow to its smart-home quiver, Google announced Wednesday that it's expanding its personal voice assistant onto tablets and phones running Android Lollipop.

Google Assistant, like competitors Alexa, Siri and Cortana, answers all sorts of questions ranging from the weather to your flight information to your next appointment. And it can help out around the house, powering smart devices like plugs and lights and keeping your shopping list.

Once exclusive to Google's Pixel phones, Assistant launched earlier this year on Android devices but tablets were left out. So were phones running older Android versions.

Google announced Wednesday that Assistant has already started rolling out on tablets running Android 7.0 Nougat and 8.0 Oreo with the language set to English in the US. It will be coming to more languages next year.

On phones, the assistant was already running Android 8.0 Oreo, 7.0 Nougat and 6.0 Marshmallow. Now it's rolling out to Android 5.0 Lollipop users in the US, UK, India, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Mexico, Spain, Italy, Japan, Germany France, Brazil and Korean.

That means, according to Google, more than 50 percent of Android users across the globe will have Assistant on their devices.