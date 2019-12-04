Google Assistant is ready to give you holiday updates from the North Pole

Google/Screenshot by CNET

For kids and those who are still kids are heart, there's a now a way to keep up with the latest happenings at the North Pole, this holiday season. You can ask Google Assistant: "Hey Google, what's new at the North Pole?"

Google rolls out its Santa Tracker site every year with games and a countdown until Christmas set in Santa's Village. In a blog post Wednesday, cheekily penned by one "Dimplesticks the Elf, Chief Elf Correspondent, North Pole Newscast," Google said the Google Assistant query will queue up a "daily North Pole Newscast alongside other minty-fresh NPBC programming like PMZ, the Reindeer Report, and Good Sleigh Today."

The post also highlighted some additions to Santa's Village, like a game called Snowbox where kids (or you -- we're not here to judge) can build a "wintery scene." You can also ask Google Assistant, "Hey Google, give me a Santa joke" and "Hey Google, call Santa."