Google Assistant gets a bit smarter with new Snapshot features

Google

The Google Assistant got a bit more helpful today thanks to some new features for Google Assistant Snapshot, a centralized feed of helpful info for your day-to-day on Android devices and in the Google Assistant app on iOS.

First released two years ago, Google Assistant Snapshot pulls personal info like calendar appointments, flight times and expected package deliveries into a single, easily-digestable overview that updates automatically throughout the day. Now, Google is adding some more information into the mix, including birthday and holiday reminders, as well as tailored recommendations for things like recipes, restaurants and podcasts.

In addition to curating additional info into your feed, Google is making it easier to access your Snapshot. To jump right to it, just pull up Google Assistant and say, "show me my day." That saves you a tap or two, and plays well with Snapshot's glanceable design.

"This is just the beginning," writes Jacquelle Horton, Product Manager at Google. "We will continue to explore new ways for Google Assistant to be there to help before you even need to ask for it."

Google says that the new features are live now for anyone using Google Assistant in English, and adds that they'll be rolling out to other languages in the coming months.