Google, Apple contact tracing apps for COVID-19 to roll out in US in 'coming weeks'

Getty/Kena Betancur

Google today said it is working with 20 US states and territories on coronavirus contact-tracing apps using the exposure notification tools it's building with Apple and expects apps using the tools to be available in the coming weeks.

Google, in the announcement, said public health authorities are already using the exposure notification tools to create apps in 16 countries and regions across Africa, Asia, Europe, North America and South America.

Using the co-developed tools, public health organizations can create their own contact tracing apps to monitor and check the spread of COVID-19. Google said it expects the initial rollout to reach approximately 45 percent of the U.S. population.

The tools Apple and Google are creating work using Bluetooth signals on iPhone and Android devices to detect when a person comes in close and prolonged contact with others. With the technology, public health officials can notify those who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The two companies released the first version of the contact-tracing toolkit in May and have been steadily updating the tools based on feedback it's received from public health authorities and developers, they said, including around privacy issues that tracing apps bring up.

"We're committed to supporting public health authorities as they build tools to fight COVID-19," said Google Vice President of Engineering Dave Burke. "We'll continue to improve ENS based on feedback, while ensuring that people can trust in the privacy-preserving design of this technology."