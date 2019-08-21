Google, Apple and Mozilla to block internet surveillance in Kazakhstan

Picture Alliance/Getty Images

Google, Apple and Mozilla are taking a stand against the Kazakh government's attempts to create an internet surveillance system. The makers of the Chrome, Safari and Firefox web browsers said on Wednesday said they're taking steps to protect the online security and privacy of people in Kazakhstan.

The action comes after a report from Censored Planet on July 23 detailing how the government is using a "man-in-the-middle" attack to intercept user data in Kazakhstan. Mozilla said this type of attack could allow the government to "decrypt and read anything a user types or posts," including account information and passwords.

Both Google and Mozilla wrote blog posts Wednesday explaining that they will block certificates the government is requiring people in Kazakhstan to install on their devices in order to access the internet. Apple said in an emailed statement it made these certificates not trusted by Safari.

Officials for the Kazakhstan government didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.