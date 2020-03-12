Google, Apple, Amazon and others sign open letter opposing anti-LGBTQ legislation

Angela Lang/CNET

More than 40 companies -- include big names in tech like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Google -- published an open letter on Wednesday expressing concern over legislation in state houses across the US that could have adverse affects on those in the LGBTQ community.

"We are deeply concerned by the bills being introduced in state houses across the country that single out LGBTQ individuals - many specifically targeting transgender youth - for exclusion or differential treatment," the letter, which was done in partnership with the Human Rights Campaign and the Freedom for All Americans Education Fund reads.

The letter also explains that it's difficult to recruit employees in states that have such legislation.

"These measures can place substantial burdens on the families of our employees who already reside in these states. Legislation promoting discrimination directly affects our businesses, whether or not it occurs in the workplace," the letter says. The letter calls on public leaders to "abandon or oppose efforts" surrounding the passage of such legislation.