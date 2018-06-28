Google is sorry for the technical difficulties you may have experienced with Google Home on Wednesday.
The company's VP of Home products, Rishi Chandra, sent an email on Thursday apologizing for the smart speaker outage, saying Google "found a glitch with one of our backend systems and spent the day working hard to get everyone back up and running."
You may have noticed a problem with your
Google Home yesterday morning. We found a glitch
with one of our backend systems and spent the day
working hard to get everyone back up and running.
It's frustrating when technology doesn't work the
way it should, especially when you're depending on
it. We're sorry that this happened.
There's a fix rolling out to all Google Home devices
now. If you're still having trouble, let us know here.
Thanks for sticking with us.
- rishi, on behalf of the Google Home team
The outage, which appeared to be worldwide and also affected Chromecast streaming sticks, began early Wednesday morning. Google told CNET that afternoon that it had identified a fix, which would begin rolling out automatically over the next several hours.
On Thursday, the company told CNET that "the problem was caused by an issue with one of the backend systems that supports Google Home and Chromecast" but declined to share additional details.
Discuss: Google apologizes for Google Home outage in mass email
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.