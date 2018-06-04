Google announces national finalists for its Doodle contest

Five young artists are one step closer to having their doodles displayed on Google's homepage for a day.
Google announced the national finalists for its 10th annual Doodle 4 Google contest on Monday, selecting one person from each of the five age groups: K-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9 and 10-12.
The final artwork was chosen from a pool of more than 180,000 Doodles, the company said in a release. This year's theme was "What Inspires Me..."
Here's the artwork from the five finalists, along with a description from each.
Sarah Gomez-Lane, a first-grader from Falls Church, Virginia said: "The things on my Doodle are my favorite dinosaurs. Dinosaurs inspire me to study more to be a paleontologist. The shovel is for my future job!"
Sia Srivastava, a fourth-grader from Prosper, Texas, said: "I am very inspired about space travel. I want to explore the galaxy and visit different planets and create a rollercoaster through our universe!"
Ignacio Burgos, a seventh-grader from Portsmouth, Rhode Island, said: "Fashion inspires me because of how you can reflect your own personal style into just a single garment. Inspiration can be drawn from anywhere and can show any sort of idea. Whatever you can imagine!"
Madelyn Kieh, a ninth-grader from Yeadon, Pennsylvania, said: "The thing that inspires me the most is the work of others. When I see an amazing art piece made by someone else, it motivates me to improve my own art. In my Doodle, I drew my big sister, whose artwork has inspired me to draw since I was young."
Mark Thivierge, a tenth-grader from Lutz, Florida, said: "Nature has existed long before we have and therefore is where we draw our inspiration from. The word 'inspire' means to 'breathe in' and the wonders of nature are where I breathe in and find meaning in my mathematics, science, music and writing."
All national finalists are getting a Pixelbook computer, a $5,000 college scholarship and a trip to Google's Mountain View, California, headquarters.
The winner will be announced June 18.
'Hello, humans': Google's Duplex could make Assistant the most lifelike AI yet.
CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.