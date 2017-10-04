Enlarge Image Google

Google announced a partner certification program called "Made for Google" on Wednesday as part of its Pixel 2 hardware event.

The company will now recommend third-party accessories to accompany your Google-brand devices, so you can easily add them to your shopping cart when you buy your next Pixel phone.

The accessories range from adapters to headphones, phone cases and more; some are already listed in the Google Store.

This is a developing story.