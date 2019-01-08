Google Assistant joins Alexa on Sonos speakers in 2019

Sarah Tew/CNET

Sonos' smart speakers will add support for the Google Assistant in 2019. after enjoying Amazon Alexa usage from launch.

Sonos' speakers already supported Amazon Alexa, but the company has been teasing Google Assistant support since the launch of the Sonos One in October 2017. And while a promised "2018" release slipped by, Sonos said it would ramp up a beta program in 2019 instead. Google's confirmation is the icing on the cake.

Google says the Assistant will enable users to "control your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations from all over your home" on the Sonos One and Sonos Beam.

Crucially, Google also said that the other Sonos speaker models will be also updated. So you'll be able to control them with the Google Assistant too.

