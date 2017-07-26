Miguel Riopa/Getty Images

Tap your phone for tapas.

That's what Google wants Spaniards to do, now that the company has launched its Android Pay mobile-payments service in Spain.

The mobile-wallet app stores your payment, gift and loyalty card info and lets you pay by tapping your phone on a checkout terminal or by hitting the Android Pay button in an app like Hotel Tonight.

People who have Mastercard or Visa credit or debit cards with bank BBVA will now be able to use Android Pay in more than a million stores in Spain, Google said in a blog post Wednesday. The service will also work in a variety of apps.

Spain is the 14th country to get Android Pay, following places like the US, Canada, Russia, Taiwan and Japan, as Google looks to up its game against rivals Apple Pay and Samsung Pay.

Important note: To avoid being charged multiple times, castanet users should exercise caution when tapping with Android Pay.