Google's new Datally app will help you save mobile data

Sean Hollister/CNET

Google on Thursday introduced its new Datally app that lets you monitor and save mobile data. It's available in the Google Play store for any Android phones running Android 5.0 Lollipop or newer.

You can see your usage on an hourly, daily, weekly or monthly basis and get recommendations for how you can save more. To save data, you can turn on the Data Saver feature to block background data usage and track consumption in real time. The app also will alert you when public Wi-Fi is nearby.

During a trial in the Philippines, users saved up to 30 percent of their data, Google said.

Datally's features are nothing new. You can find the capabilities in Android settings, but putting them into one app makes it easier for users to find and use them.

Saving data is important for users in countries like the US, particularly as apps pack in more features that suck up bandwidth. It's also key in less developed nations as Google tries to expand with its "Next Billion Users" push.

The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you, and the things around you, smarter.

iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.