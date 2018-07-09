Google and Uber invest $335M in Lime scooters

James Martin/CNET

The scooter wars are on.

Lime announced a new funding round of $335 million on Monday that was led by Alphabet's Google Ventures. This is after its rival Bird announced less than two weeks ago that it received $300 million in new funding. Along with GV, Lime also confirmed that Uber was involved with this funding round. The ride-hailing company additionally plans to start renting Lime scooters through its app.

"Our investment and partnership in Lime is another step towards our vision of becoming a one stop shop for all your transportation needs," said Rachel Holt, Uber's head of new modalities. "Lime already has an expansive footprint, and we're excited to incorporate their scooters into the Uber app so consumers have another fast, affordable option to get around their city, especially to and from public transit."

Scooters have become a controversial topic as they take over more and more cities across the US. As regulators hurry to write laws around the new form of transportation, lots of people say they love being able to scoot block-to-block around congested cities. Other residents complain that riders didn't follow the laws of the road and endanger pedestrians by riding on sidewalks and leaving the scooters wherever they feel like it -- blocking parking spots, bike racks and wheelchair accesses.

But the venture capital world is on-board with the scooter phenomenon. Scooter companies has raised funds at a breakneck pace. Bird became the fastest startup to become a unicorn -- having a valuation of more than $1 billion -- with its last round of funding. And it appears that Lime will also be joining the billion dollar startup club. To date, Bird has raised $418 million and Lime has now raised $467 million. Both companies were founded in 2017.

This story is developing...