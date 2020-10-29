Google and NASA celebrate ISS with new AR walk-through, puzzle images

NASA/Roscosmos

Google Arts & Culture is taking the wraps off new features and games to celebrate the 20th anniversary of humans working and living on the International Space Station. In a blog post on Thursday, Google said it worked with NASA on the collection, which features a newly uploaded 3D model of the ISS that people can explore in augmented reality.

The 3D model makes it "possible to bring the station back down to Earth and undertake fascinating examinations of each module of the station in incredible detail," wrote Simon Delacroix, program manager of Google Arts & Culture, in the blog post. To view it, go to artsandculture.google.com and search ISS. Scroll down and click the image of the space station.

The tech giant is also releasing a multiplayer Puzzle Party experiment, which includes a set of images from NASA's ISS archives for users to play with friends and family. As you would with a puzzle, you'll piece together images from the exterior of the space station to astronauts on spacewalks. To play, go to artsandculture.google.com and search Puzzle Party. Select NASA Edition from the top row, then click Launce Experiment to select a puzzle and get started.

Thank you for commemorating the 240 individuals from 19 countries that have visited @Space_Station @googlearts! https://t.co/3vum3621at — NASA (@NASA) October 29, 2020

Monday, Nov. 2 is the 20th anniversary of humans testing technologies and conducting scientific research to explore what's beyond Earth. And on Friday, Oct. 30 at 11:10 a.m. ET, NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov will discuss their mission aboard the ISS.