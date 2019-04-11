Google and Huawei to pay Nexus 6P owners for bootloop issues in class action lawsuit

Josh Miller/CNET

After Google partnered with Huawei to launch the Nexus 6P in 2015, many users of the phone experienced bootloop issues. Now, the two companies have preliminary agreed to pay Nexus 6P users who suffered from this issue in a class action lawsuit, according to The Verge. The suit first began on April 2017 and the companies could pay up to $9.75 million in total pay outs.

When a phone has a bootloop issue, it unexpectedly crashes and reboots itself continuously, rendering it unworkable. Users who bought a Nexus 6P on Sept. 25, 2015 and after are eligible for up to $400 in repayment if they have proper documentation. Other users who received a Pixel XL as part of a previous warranty exchange program are eligible for only $10. You can read more details about the case, including info on how to submit your own claim here.

This isn't the first time a major phone maker faced a class action lawsuit over bootloop problems. In March 2017, customers sued LG for defective LG G4 and LG V10. Acknowledging the issue, LG told Android Authority in 2016 that it was a result of "loose contact between components."

Google and Huawei did not immediately reply to a request for comment.