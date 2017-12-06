On today's podcast, we talk about:
- Google cutting off Amazon's access to YouTube amid a growing fight between the two tech giants.
- Qualcomm and Microsoft again trying to popularize phonelike PCs.
- CNET's interview with US Sen. Maggie Hassan on better security for Internet of Things devices.
Google-Amazon spat means no more YouTube on Fire TV (The 3:59, Ep. 328)
