​Google, Amazon, Apple, Samsung lead sales in smart home devices

Photo by Taylor Martin/CNET

Smart home devices, like Amazon's voice-activated speaker Echo and Google's smart smoke detector Nest Protect, have led to big business.

New data shows that smart home hardware and services will hit $83 billion this year, according to market research firm Juniper. That number is expected to more than double in the next four years, rising to $195 billion by 2021.

The companies slated to lead the charge are Alphabet (Google's parent company), Amazon, Apple and Samsung, according to Juniper. The market research firm dubbed those companies the "Big Four" and said they'll "further solidify their positions" as leaders over the next few years.

Smart home hardware and services covers a gamut of categories, including entertainment, automation, healthcare and connected devices. The categories that are slated to be the fastest growing over the next five years are home automation and smart appliances, according to Juniper.

Such devices in those categories would include Google's smart speaker and assistant Google Home and Philips' Hue Wireless Dimming Kit that lets people use an app to dim their lights and turn them on and off.