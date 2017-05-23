Google AI AlphaGo topples No. 1 Go master Ke Jie

Getty Images

Google's articificial intelligence program AlphaGo has bested the current worldwide Go champion, Ke Jie, according to a report by The Verge, in the first game of a three-part match.

AlphaGo's prowess beating human masters of the ancient game has been held up as a demonstration of how computer programs built to think like people can, in some applications, surpass the smarts of mere mortals.

The AI program, developed by Google-owned artificial intelligence company DeepMind, made headlines last year when it beat Lee Se-dol, one of the top Go masters. It has also been secretly playing and beating some of the world's best Go players online earlier this year, playing under a pseudonym. While playing incognito, AlphaGo reportedly beat Ke Jie -- a 19-year-old Chinese prodigy -- twice.