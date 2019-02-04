Google, plagued by data and privacy issues, still rakes it in

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google's list of problems is no joke: Its own workers have publicly risen up against the company in protest over sexual assault and other issues. CEO Sundar Pichai was dragged in front of congress in December to answer for privacy and censorship scandals. And just last week, the search giant angered Apple for violating its App Store terms while distributing a market research app.

But one thing is still golden for Google: It's making a ton of money.

Add one more thing to the list: It's not making as much money as expected.

In the last three months of the year, Google's parent Alphabet tallied $39.27 billion in sales, beating analyst estimates of $38.94 billion, the company announced Monday. Earnings per share were $12.77. Analysts on average had expected $10.82 per share, according to Thomson Reuters.

"With great opportunities ahead, we continue to make focused investments in the talent and infrastructure needed to bring exceptional products and experiences to our users, advertisers and partners around the globe," Ruth Porat, Alphabet's CFO, said in a statement.

Alphabet also said on Monday that traffic acquisition costs, or the fees it pays to partners to make sure its search results are seen, rose to $7.4 billion from $6.4 billion over the same period last year -- 23 percent of Google's total advertising sales. The company also said it's spending more money on its "other bets" -- things like its Waymo self-driving cars and Verily medical tech projects. Operating loss for those initiatives was $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter, up from 784 million the year before.

Shares fell 3 percent in after-hours trading on those costs.

The just-ended quarter capped off arguably the toughest year of Google's 20-year history. In November, Google workers made history when more than 20,000 employees and contractors from cities around the world walked out of their offices to protest the company's handling of sexual assault accusations against top executives. The walkout was the crescendo in a year of protests by Google employees, who spoke out against the company's work with the Pentagon and Google's plans for a search project called Dragonfly in China.

Google has also been the target of intense scrutiny in Washington, DC. Several prominent Republicans, including President Donald Trump, have accused Google of an anti-conservative bias. In August, Trump tweeted that Google's search results are "rigged," saying the company is "suppressing voices of Conservatives." When Pichai faced the then-GOP controlled House of Representatives in December, he fielded several questions from angry Republican lawmakers about what they considered liberal leanings from Google's workforce.

And last week, the search giant felt the wrath of Apple. Google misused an Apple App Store program, to distribute an app called Screenwise Meter to consumers. The app, first released in 2012, invited users 18 and older outside the company to earn gift cards in exchange for letting Google monitor and analyze their data. (Facebook was doing something similar with an app called Facebook Research.)

After the news coverage, Google shut down the app for iOS devices on its own, but Apple still punished Google by blocking its ability to distribute its internal apps. The outage only lasted a few hours, but underscored the tremendous power Apple has over Google.

The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you, and the things around you, smarter.

Special Reports: CNET's in-depth features in one place.