Google aims to compete with Slack and Microsoft with Gmail redesign

Google on Wednesday announced a major redesign for Gmail, aiming to expand the app beyond an email service and into a hub for planning projects and chatting with coworkers. The update brings Gmail in more direct competition with other productivity apps from rivals including Slack and Microsoft, which has a product called Teams.

The idea is to bring Google's separate services, like Google Docs, Drive and Calendar, all to one place. The new design shows four tabs at the bottom of a user's screen: Mail, Chat, Meet for video calling, and Rooms.

The newest feature, Rooms, is similar to Slack rooms, which lets people on the same team at work collaborate in real time. In Google's version, people can chat, swap files and edit Google Docs without switching tabs.

"There's the task of bringing them together, and the task of making them greater than the sum of their parts," Javier Soltero, head of Google's GSuite division for productivity apps, said in an interview Wednesday.

The redesign comes as businesses around the world shift to remote work in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Companies have closed their offices and have depended on productivity software from Slack and other companies to keep their workers connected.

Social distancing has been a boon to Google products, too. In April, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said usage of Meet has surged. He said the service was adding 3 million new users a day during the pandemic, up from 2 million new users a day earlier this month. Pichai said the service has 100 million meeting participants a day. Google also added a Meet button to Gmail in April, and the redesign makes the integration even more prominent.