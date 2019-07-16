A Google AI researcher who was among the leaders of last November's "unprecedented" walkout apparently left the company, Bloomberg reported. Meredith Whittaker follows fellow organizer Claire Stapleton's June departure -- both alleged that Google retaliated against them in the wake of the protests.
Google didn't immediately respond to request for comment.
Discuss: Google AI researcher who organized walkout reportedly leaves company
