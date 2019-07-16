CNET también está disponible en español.

Google AI researcher who organized walkout reportedly leaves company

Meredith Whittaker previously said she faced retaliation from the search giant.

Google Walkout Me Too Protest

Another organizer of last year's Google walkouts apparently left the company.

 James Martin/CNET

A Google AI researcher who was among the leaders of last November's "unprecedented" walkout apparently left the company, Bloomberg reported. Meredith Whittaker follows fellow organizer Claire Stapleton's June departure -- both alleged that Google retaliated against them in the wake of the protests.

Google didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

