Google adds three new widgets for the iPhone 12

Google

With Google's new Gmail widget for the iPhone 12, you'll be able to see how many unread emails are waiting for you without opening the app. Apple's latest operating system for iPhones, iOS 14, allows you to add widgets to your homescreen. With widgets, you can interact with info from compatible apps without opening the app.

Google is making the most of the feature. Last month the company added widgets for Google Photos and YouTube Music. On Tuesday, Google announced widgets for Gmail, Google Drive and Google Fit. In the blog post detailing the announcement, Google noted that all three widgets will be rolling out to iPhones in the coming days.

The Gmail widget lets you search your mail, start composing or check your count of unread emails. Google Drive also allows you to search and offers shortcuts to recently viewed files. Google Fit shows an activity tracker. Google also announced upcoming widgets for Google Calendar and the company's browser Google Chrome.

You can add widgets to your iPhone by long-pressing your home screen and then hitting the plus button in the upper left-hand corner.