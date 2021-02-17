Google adds three Motorola phones to its Google Fi phone service

Sarah Tew/CNET

Google is adding three new Motorola phones to its list of devices available on its Google Fi phone service, according to a Wednesday blog post. The Moto G Play, Moto G Power and Motorola One 5G Ace can all connect to Google's service. For a limited time, when you sign up for Fi, you can get any Motorola phone for free with Fi service credit, the post says.

The Motorola phones are all more affordable options, particularly the Motorola One 5G Ace, which brings 5G coverage starting at $279. The Moto G Power starts at $199, and the Moto G Play starts at $99.

In recent months, Google Fi has also added the latest Samsung and Pixel flagship phones to its Fi service, including the new Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

Google Fi launched in 2015 as low-cost phone service that uses a combination of cellular coverage from T-Mobile, Sprint and US Cellular, along with local Wi-Fi networks. The Fi Unlimited plan can get you unlimited data, talk and text starting at $70 for one line, or $45 each for four to six lines. The plan also includes a membership to Google One with 100GB of cloud storage.

