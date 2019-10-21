Google adds Halloween sounds to Nest Hello video doorbells

Andalou Agency/Getty Images

Decorations take Halloween to the next level, and in some neighborhoods, scare-ifying your house can get competitive. If you have a Nest Hello video doorbell, you might notice a seasonal update of chimes from Google on Monday. By enabling the feature in the Nest app, you'll get access to a chilling rotation of Halloween favorites -- a cackling witch, a ghost, a vampire and a frightening monster. Visitors will hear these sounds anytime they ring the doorbell.

Changing your Nest Hello video doorbell settings takes just a few taps. Access the settings by tapping the video doorbell on the Nest app home screen. From there, tap the settings icon and then choose the section that you want to modify. Scroll down to doorbell theme and you can choose Halloween (US only).

Google also plans to launch a series of winter ringtones in late November.

