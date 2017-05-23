Google adds family sharing to YouTube and other apps

Google

Google wants to make it easier for you to share entertainment and other stuff with your family.

The search giant on Tuesday announced new ways for people to share things with up to six family members, including on Google apps such as YouTube and its note-taking service Keep.

On YouTube, you'll be able to stream live TV with your family members from ABC, FOX, NBC, CBS, and some cable networks. (CBS Interactive is CNET's parent company.) YouTube also offers a cloud DVR that doesn't run out of storage space for $35 a month.

For now, though, YouTube TV is only available in select markets, including the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, and Chicago.

On Google Keep, you'll be able to share and collaborate on notes, which could be helpful for things like shopping lists and chore lists. With family calendars on Google's Calendar app, you can coordinate schedules. Google Photos will let you share snapshots and videos.

The search giant has been making a push in tech for families. In March, Google introduced a Family Link, which lets you create a Google account for your kids on Android devices. Before that, technically kids 12 and under weren't allowed to use Gmail or leave YouTube comments.

For Google, making sure kids are hooked early is good for business. That means there's a chance they'll stick with those services as they grow up.