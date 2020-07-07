Google adds dark mode to Docs, Sheets and Slides

Google

If you've found Google Docs, Sheets or Slides a little too bright on your Android device, perhaps a noir color scheme will be more to your liking. Google is rolling out dark theme support for all three, it said in a blog post.

The apps will automatically switch to dark mode if your device is set that way, and you can manually toggle the setting in each one by under the "Themes" section of the settings. People should already see the option in the apps, but it might take around two weeks for it to reach everyone.

It should make the apps easier on the eye if you use them in the dark, in addition to conserving your device's battery.

The search giant didn't mention if the iOS version of the apps will be getting the feature, and didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.