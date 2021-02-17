Google adding 4K and downloads to YouTube TV, improving YouTube Kids

Sarah Tew/CNET

You'll soon be able to download YouTube TV episodes and watch shows in 4K. And parents will be able to add trusted YouTube videos to the Kids app.

Google has announced a new add-on option for YouTube TV that "lets viewers watch available shows in 4K or download them to their DVR to watch later offline." This option will also allow you to watch unlimited concurrent streams "at home." At the moment the maximum number of streams is three, but if you find you're maxing out your streams, this could be a useful improvement.

The company says that it will be adding new parental tools, including a "highly requested option that lets parents add specific videos and channels from the main YouTube platform to their children's viewing choices on YouTube Kids." Google introduced a similar feature from within YouTube Kids in 2018 but this is the first time it's allowed YouTube videos on the toddler-focused app.

A spokesperson for Google told CNET that the company can't yet confirm pricing or a time frame for when the new features will become available.