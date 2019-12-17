Google accused of firing another activist employee

James Martin/CNET

Another former Google employee is accusing the search giant of firing them for participating in labor organizing. Kathryn Spiers, who worked on Google's platform security team, said she was fired last week for creating an internal pop-up notification that linked to a list of employee rights in the workplace. Spiers said she also filed charges against Google with the National Labor Relations Board on Monday.

In a blog post Tuesday, Spiers said part of her job was creating browser notifications that informed employees about things like company guidelines and policies. In November, she apparently created one that read "Googlers have the right to participate in protected concerted activities." It showed up when co-workers visited the company's community guidelines or the website of an outside firm Google hired with a history of anti-union efforts, according to Spiers. She posted a picture of the notification to Twitter on Tuesday.

Hours after pushing the notification live they took my devices & put me on administrative leave. They then ‘investigated me’ and on Friday, after three weeks on admin leave, fired me for a policy they couldn’t explain.



Spiers says she was put on administrative leave just hours after pushing the notification live last month and fired on Friday. She said Google told her she had violated the company's security policies.

Google on Tuesday said it dismissed a security engineer who "abused privileged access to modify an internal security tool," but declined to confirm their name. Google said the issue wasn't that the pop-up was about workers' rights, but that it was created without authorization and was a misuse of a security and privacy tool.

"This was a serious violation," said a Google spokeswoman in an emailed statement.

Earlier this month, the NLRB said it has opened a probe into Google over its labor practices after a complaint against the search giant was filed on behalf of four employees fired before Thanksgiving. The investigation intensifies relations between Google management and rank-and-file employees who've protested the company's decisions on issues including immigration and sexual assault.

Originally published Dec. 17, 8:19 a.m. PT.

Update, 8:43 a.m.: Adds more background.