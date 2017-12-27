Goodbye to the tech that died this year

As we say farewell to 2017, we must also bid adieu to the tech that left our lives this year. Some of these gadgets and services shaped our world for the better, leading to new innovations that eventually took their place in the great circle of upgrades.

Several Microsoft products met their blue screen of death. Apple pulled the plug on a couple of iPods. AOL slammed the door on its iconic instant messenger, AIM.

And then there's junk like the Juicero that just needed to die. Good riddance.

Watch our eulogy video below, or poke through the gallery in memoriam:

Now Playing: Watch this: Farewell to tech that died in 2017

For all we lost, there were even a few technologies that returned from the dead: Teddy Ruxpin. Polaroid. Aibo.

Can someone at least bring back the away message?

~*~RiP, BrB~*~