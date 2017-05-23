​Goodbye, hologram Jon Stewart: HBO cancels digital series

Getty Images

If you've always wanted to watch Jon Stewart as a hologram or in virtual reality, you're going to have to wait a little longer (or maybe it won't ever happen).

HBO has confirmed it's axing a planned series of digital animated shorts starring the former "Daily Show" host, according to the New York Times. The network cited insurmountable "technical issues" for the cancellation.

In November 2015, HBO announced it was working with Stewart and LA-based VR and 3D-streaming company Otoy to create "short-form digital content" for HBO Now, HBO Go and other digital platforms.

HBO invested in Otoy with a view to pushing out original holographic content across mobile, web and even VR, saying Stewart's shorts would be "refreshed on HBO NOW multiple times throughout the day."

But the high-tech format and tight turnaround seems to have been HBO's downfall.

"HBO and Jon Stewart have decided not to proceed with a short form digital animated project," HBO said in a statement. "We all thought the project had great potential, but there were technical issues in terms of production and distribution that proved too difficult given the quick turnaround and topical nature of the material.

"We're excited to report that we have some future projects together, which you will be hearing about in the near future."