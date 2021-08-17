CES 2022 to require proof of COVID vaccination COVID booster shots Why Bezos is going to war with NASA Mastercard to remove magnetic strips Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings first reactions Track your August child tax credit check
Good Omens is available on your Kindle for $3 today

You've seen the show, now you need to enjoy the book.

good-omens-s1-crowley-aziraphale-promo-size
Prime Video

Did you like the Good Omens series on Amazon? Eager for the second season to deliver more whimsy and excitement from everyone's favorite angel and demon? While you wait, there's plenty of adventure to enjoy in the book that inspired the series, written by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. I'm sure you're not surprised to hear not everything from the book made it into the show, and you can now read every page on whatever device you like for only $3. 

See at Amazon

Regularly priced at $9, the Kindle version of Good Omens will open on any Kindle as well as the Kindle app. If you want to enjoy this on your phone or tablet, you can with the same ease as a standalone Kindle. It's a fantastic book you should absolutely read if you're a fan of the show, and who knows it might give you a reason to go back and rewatch the first season. 