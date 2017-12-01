Good news: Your American Airlines holiday flight is still on

Getty Images

Talk about a sigh of relief.

American Airlines, one of the world's largest, said Friday it has worked through a scheduling snafu that allowed all its pilots to take off during the December holiday season. Typically, holidays are dolled out based on seniority.

"In short, if Santa is flying, so is American," the airline said in a statement.

The trouble started last week, when American realized the scheduling glitch that potentially left thousands of flights without a pilot during what is expected to be a busy travel season. More than 30 million people are expected to take to the skies in the next month.

The Allied Pilot's Association that represents the airline's pilots initially balked at the company's efforts to mitigate the problem, including using backup staff and offering pilots 150 percent of their hourly wages to work.

American spent the last week giving updates about ongoing successes filling flights and on Thursday, it said most flights had already been staffed.

Now it appears the issue has been fully resolved. Now we can go back to worrying how fast the TSA lines will go.