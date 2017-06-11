Goldman Sachs CEO tweet-trolls Donald Trump

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

While Donald Trump flexes his finger-muscles on Twitter, many other business luminaries are a little more circumspect.

However, the president's presence on Twitter may be emboldening commentary there from business types, just as it emboldens so many others.

On Friday, for example, Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein took to Twitter to muse: "Just landed from China, trying to catch up.... How did 'infrastructure week' go?

This was surely mockery of the fact that the president's announcement of Infrastructure Week had been rather overshadowed by events such as the congressional testimony in which former FBI director James Comey painted an unflattering picture of the president.

It seems that some senior figures have made a conscious decision to tweak Trump on his most preferred territory: Twitter. Witness French President Emmanuel Macron openly taunting Trump about climate change on the site.

Blankfein has only tweeted four times in his life. Two other tweets -- one criticizing the withdrawal from the Paris climate accord, and another talking about the need to maintain American leadership in the world -- were surely aimed directly at the Trump administration.

Neither Goldman Sachs nor the White House immediately responded to a request for comment.

Blankfein wasn't alone on Friday in being a senior business figure tweet-tweaking the president. Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo took to his feed to offer this assessment: "If you don't get invited to this meeting and want to know what it was like, just drink a bottle of gin and then waterboard yourself."

He was responding to the news, reported by BuzzFeed, that the president has organized another June meeting with tech leaders to discuss technology trends such as drones and the internet of things.

One June meeting with tech leaders had already been announced.

It may be that very soon Twitter will be the only place where we can experience not only the president's unvarnished mind but also the views of the great and the good in response.

Who would ever have imagined that?

