Golden Globes memes: Bill Murray's martini, Jeff Daniels in a room of doors

The Golden Globe Awards feel a little like a work Zoom meeting this year, with nominees blipping in virtually from wherever they happen to be on Sunday night. And just like those work meetings, there's always someone with a snark-worthy background, a cute pet, a forgotten mute button, or some other technical adventure. Turns out technology goofs are the one thing that can level the playing field and make that Oscar-winning actor look just as fumbling as your spacey co-worker.

Bill Murray's vacation look

Bill Murray, up for a best supporting actor award for On the Rocks, didn't win, but his bright and casual look appealed to those of us dreaming of a return to pre-coronavirus travel. So did his accompanying beverage. One person tweeted, "Bill Murray with his martini is a whole mood."

Even Dictionary.com got in on the fun, tweeting out a new definition for "Hawaiian shirt."

"Hawaiian shirt, noun, 1. a short-sleeved, open-collar shirt originally worn in Hawaii, made of lightweight fabric printed in colorful, often bold designs of flowers, leaves, birds, beaches, etc.," the site tweeted, following up with, "2. also known as a Bill Murray tuxedo."

Bill Murray with his martini is a whole mood pic.twitter.com/gkrnKbdliZ — Meg O'Donnell (@meg__odonnell) March 1, 2021

Hawaiian shirt

noun

1. a short-sleeved, open-collar shirt originally worn in Hawaii, made of lightweight fabric printed in colorful, often bold designs of flowers, leaves, birds, beaches, etc.



2. also known as a Bill Murray tuxedo. https://t.co/6qickGc3k6 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/eZklUJpiO1 — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) March 1, 2021

Highlight so far is Bill Murray *cheers-ing* Daniel Kaluuya's win with his martini glass. Hell yes. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/b3EUjERptA — Alex Billington (@firstshowing) March 1, 2021

Bill Murray wins the award for best Zoom background #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/LwA8R94pa3 — Ringer Dish (@RingerDish) March 1, 2021

Jeff Daniels in the door store

Jeff Daniels didn't win an acting Globe for his role in The Comey Rule, but the door-filled room he was in won with viewers.

"Jeff Daniels, beaming in from the room where he stores all his doors," wrote one Twitter user.

Jeff Daniels, beaming in from the room where he stores all his doors pic.twitter.com/eedbV2VIeO — Eric Harvey (@ericdharvey) March 1, 2021

first thing I thought of was: pic.twitter.com/2nFjJ57BRd — Will Mason (@willmasonmusic) March 1, 2021

I respect that Jeff Daniels literally just got up from dinner and fired up the zoom and is gonna go back to eat now. — Jenny Han (@jennyhan) March 1, 2021

Too many doors. Poorly lit. Thank God he’s talented and doesn’t care. 4/10 @Jeff_Daniels pic.twitter.com/PIRnFkCHC5 — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) March 1, 2021

And Daniels himself weighed in on his casual clothing choice, tweeting, "Congrats to Mark Ruffalo and a special thanks to the #Golden Globes for allowing me to fulfill a life long dream of going to an Awards Show wearing Carhartt.."

Congrats to Mark Ruffalo and a special thanks to the #Golden Globes for allowing me to fulfill a life long dream of going to an Awards Show wearing Carhartt. pic.twitter.com/ATgRZmoPzl — Jeff Daniels (@Jeff_Daniels) March 1, 2021

Olivia Colman reigns



Olivia Colman didn't win for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, but she was thrilled for the winner -- her co-star, Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana.

"Get yourself someone who reacts the way Olivia Colman does when you win a Golden Globe," wrote one Twitter user.

get yourself someone who reacts the way olivia colman does when you win a golden globe pic.twitter.com/M2iGzUdRcd — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) March 1, 2021

Olivia Colman's reaction when Emma Corrin won is the most beautiful thing you will seepic.twitter.com/9uCE3Zh6zb — Emma Corrin Daily (@dailyc0rrin) March 1, 2021

Colman also won praise for her excitement when nominee Sarah Paulson showed off her puppy, and Corrin brought out her cat. Or as one person said, "We are all Olivia Colman leaning forward to see the pets."

Wrote another, "The best part of this Golden Globes so far is Sarah Paulson and Olivia Colman demanding Emma Corrin go find her cat."

we are all olivia colman leaning forward to see the pets pic.twitter.com/7Lb9rPQ8Gc — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) March 1, 2021

The best part of this #GoldenGlobes so far is Sarah Paulson and Olivia Colman demanding Emma Corrin go find her cat pic.twitter.com/thc2w8B9K6 — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) March 1, 2021

olivia colman seeing a cat pic.twitter.com/XSlrzbsnoH — kait (@WlLDR0SE) March 1, 2021

Rating the rooms

The Twitter account @ratemyskyperoom got involved, too. Legendary writer/producer Norman Lear, 98, nabbed a perfect score, of course. "Classic. 10/10," the site wrote.

“...and my kids ranging in age from 26 to 74...”. Classic. 10/10 @TheNormanLear pic.twitter.com/WvgWDh9qxK — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) March 1, 2021

Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy also scored a perfect 10. "Brought her 'A' lighting game," the site wrote. "Great lamp/mirror work. Tall plant. 10/10."

And Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy also maxed out his rating. "Depth. Piano. Lighting. Love the stripes. Mirror. Pillows. Of course it's a 10/10," the site wrote.