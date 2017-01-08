Carrie Fisher, mom Debbie Reynolds honored at Golden Globes

Up Next Putin ordered campaign to influence US election, say intel agencies

The Golden Globe Awards aren't noted for In Memoriam tributes -- that kind of remembrance is usually left to the Academy Awards and the Emmys. But on Sunday night, the awards show couldn't go without acknowledging two of the numerous devastating losses the acting world suffered in 2016.

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, the mother-daughter duo who died a day apart in late December, were honored with a sweet collection of both professional and personal film clips. The homage began with footage of Reynolds holding and playing with a young Fisher, then transitioned into film clips from their roles in "Star Wars," "Singin' in the Rain," "The Singing Nun," "When Harry Met Sally" and other productions.

The clip package was set to Fisher and Reynolds singing "You Made Me Love You" on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 2011.

Fisher's brother and Reynolds' son, Todd Fisher, thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for honoring his sister and his mother.

Fisher was also remembered when acclaimed actress Meryl Streep accepted the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award. After expounding on her anger at president-elect Donald Trump's 2015 imitation of disabled reporter Serge Kovaleski, Streep cited a Fisher comment.

"As my dear departed friend Princess Leia once said to me, 'Take your broken heart, make it into art,'" Streep said.