Golden Globes 2022: All the winners, updated live

You might have noticed the lack of fanfare around the Golden Globes this year.

The 2022 ceremony is taking place Sunday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. PT, but you won't see it on network TV or livestreamed. The show, once the fun awards ceremony for tipsy celebrities -- once the show that produced an evergreen highlights reel of celebrity roasts for five-time host Ricky Gervais -- is going back to the drawing board.

Questions over lack of diversity, voting processes and finances have seen the awards, run by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), boycotted by celebrities. This year's ceremony, taking place at the Beverly Hilton hotel, has been turned into a private event.

You'll still find A-listers on the nominations list, including Kristen Stewart, Will Smith and Andrew Garfield. Dune, The Power of the Dog, King Richard, CODA and Belfast are nominated for Best Picture Drama.

Winners (so far)

Best TV series, musical or comedy

The Great

Hacks -- winner

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown -- winner

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick -- winner

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best supporting actress in a TV role

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie Macdowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession -- winner

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best screenplay, motion picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast -- winner

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don't Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso -- winner

Best motion picture, non-English language

Compartment No. 6 (Finland/Russia/Germany)

Drive My Car (Japan) -- winner

The Hand of God (Italy)

A Hero (France/Iran)

Parallel Mothers (Spain)

Best actor in a TV series, drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession -- winner

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best motion picture, animated

Encanto -- winner

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best supporting actor in a TV role

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-Su, Squid Game -- winner

Best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana Debose, West Side Story -- winner

Kristen Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Not yet announced

Best motion picture, drama

Belfast

Coda



Dune



King Richard



The Power of the Dog



Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter



Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos



Lady Gaga, House of Gucci



Kristen Stewart, Spencer



Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos



Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog



Will Smith, King Richard



Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth



Best motion picture, musical or comedy

Cyrano

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick...Boom

West Side Story

Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick...Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best director, motion picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhall, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best original score, motion picture

Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Best original song, motion picture

Be Alive, King Richard

Dos Oruguitas, Encanto

Down to Joy, Belfast

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), Respect

No Time to Die, No Time to Die

Best TV series, drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best actress in a TV series, drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Micheala Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best limited series or TV movie