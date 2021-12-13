Golden Globes 2022: All the nominations announced today

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced its nominees for the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Monday.

The list of nominees feature some of the biggest and best shows and movies of the year. This includes titles such as Dune, West Side Story, Encanto, Squid Game and Ted Lasso, among others. The winners will be unveiled on Jan. 9.

Here's the full list of Golden Globes 2022 nominations.

Best motion picture, drama

Belfast

Coda



Dune



King Richard



The Power of the Dog



Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter



Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos



Lady Gaga, House of Gucci



Kristen Stewart, Spencer



Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos



Benedict CumberBatch, The Power of the Dog



Will Smith, King Richard



Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth



More to come.