Golden Globes 2022: All the nominations announced today

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced its nominees for the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Monday.
The list of nominees feature some of the biggest and best shows and movies of the year. This includes titles such as Dune, West Side Story, Encanto, Squid Game and Ted Lasso, among others. The winners will be unveiled on Jan. 9.
Here's the full list of Golden Globes 2022 nominations.
Best motion picture, drama
- Belfast
- Coda
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
Best actress in a motion picture, drama
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best actor in a motion picture, drama
- Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict CumberBatch, The Power of the Dog
- Will Smith, King Richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
More to come.