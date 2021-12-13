Elon Musk is Time's Person of the Year for 2021 Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer PS5 is getting colorful covers Peloton's Sex and the City damage control Nintendo Switch OLED restock tracker PS5 restock tracker

Golden Globes 2022: All the nominations announced today

Dune, West Side Story, Encanto, Squid Game and Ted Lasso are some of the many nominees.

The 79th Golden Globe Awards will take place on Jan. 9, 2022.

 Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced its nominees for the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Monday.

The list of nominees feature some of the biggest and best shows and movies of the year. This includes titles such as Dune, West Side Story, Encanto, Squid Game and Ted Lasso, among others. The winners will be unveiled on Jan. 9. 

Here's the full list of Golden Globes 2022 nominations.

Best motion picture, drama

  • Belfast
  • Coda
  • Dune
  • King Richard 
  • The Power of the Dog

Best actress in a motion picture, drama 

  • Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
  • Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter 
  • Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
  • Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
  • Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best actor in a motion picture, drama

  • Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
  • Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
  • Benedict CumberBatch, The Power of the Dog
  • Will Smith, King Richard 
  • Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

