Golden Globes 2021 winners, updated live: Chadwick Boseman, The Queen's Gambit, The Crown

The 2021 Golden Globes have kicked off, and the late Chadwick Boseman has scored a posthumous win with his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Best TV series (drama) winner The Crown has swept a stack of awards, seeing Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor pick up first Globes wins as Princess Diana and Prince Charles respectively. The Queen's Gambit also nabbed two quick and much deserved awards, for best limited series and best actress in a limited series for Anya Taylor-Joy.

I Care a Lot's Rosamund Pike won best actress (musical or comedy), and Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis won best actor in a TV series (musical or comedy). There've already been technical difficulties, with Catherine O'Hara of Schitt's Creek experiencing background noise during her acceptance speech. Luckily, Mark Ruffalo and John Boyega's audio worked perfectly, when they accepted acting awards for TV performances. The Trial of the Chicago 7 saw Aaron Sorkin win best screenplay.

The best movie and TV categories are stacked with Netflix titles, including Mank and The Crown, which lead overall nominations with six each. We're following the show live and will update this post when winners are announced.

2021 Golden Globe winners

Category winners are in bold.

Best director, motion picture

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland -- winner

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Regina King, One Night in Miami

David Fincher, Mank

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- winner

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best limited series or TV movie

Normal People

The Queen's Gambit -- winner

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit -- winner

Best supporting actress in a TV role

Gillian Anderson, The Crown -- winner

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian -- winner

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best TV series, drama

The Crown -- winner

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best motion picture, foreign language

Another Round (Denmark)

La Llorona (Guatemala/France)

The Life Ahead (Italy)

Minari (USA) -- winner

Two of Us (France/USA)

Best actor in a TV series, drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Josh O'Connor, The Crown -- winner

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot -- winner

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best TV series, musical or comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek -- winner

Ted Lasso

Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso -- winner

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best original score, motion picture

Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Goransson, Tenet

James Newton Howard, News of the World

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul -- winner

Best original song, motion picture

Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah

Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead -- winner

Speak Now, One Night in Miami

Tigress & Tweed, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best actress in a TV series, drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown -- winner

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best screenplay, motion picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 -- winner

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True -- winner

Best motion picture, animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul -- winner

Wolfwalkers

Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek -- winner

Best supporting actor in a TV role

John Boyega, Small Axe -- winner

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah -- winner

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Not yet announced

Best motion picture, drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best motion picture, musical or comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs