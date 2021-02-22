Golden Globes 2021 winner predictions: I Care a Lot, The Crown, The Queen's Gambit

Netflix

Now that we've all seen her magnificent performance as Marla Grayson in I Care a Lot, it's time to find out whether Rosamund Pike takes home some awards, specifically one of this year's Golden Globes. She's up for best actress (musical or comedy), but faces still competition from Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma) and Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm).

Elsewhere, the TV and movie awards show dropped a few surprise nominations this year, embracing revenge thriller Promising Young Woman with four nods. The film starring Carey Mulligan sits behind The Trial of Chicago 7 (five nods) and overall leader Netflix's Mank (six). But Chloé Zhao's lauded Nomadland is probably the favorite of those to win best picture (drama), making Zhao's entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Eternals (arriving at the end of the year) even more enticing.

Best TV series (drama) looks like it'll go to a splashy season 4 of The Crown, which faces off against Ozark, Ratched, Lovecraft Country and The Mandalorian. Based on the general snubbing of sci-fi, it's hard to see the latter pair in with much chance. It's surprising Ratched is in there at all given its overall mixed reception.

Let's take a stab at predicting some of the major Golden Globes winners for 2021. We'll find out if we're right this Sunday (Feb. 28).

Best motion picture, drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland -- should win, will win

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Nomadland has already seen awards success at Venice and Toronto. With its best actress nod for lead Frances McDormand, plus best director and best screenplay for Chloé Zhao, it's a big shout for best picture. David Fincher's Mank is right behind it and leads overall nominations with six.

Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- will win

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland -- should win

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

As delicious as Carey Mulligan's performance is in Promising Young Woman, this race is looking like a two-hander between Viola Davis and Frances McDormand. McDormand is sweeping critics awards for her performance as a woman who leaves her small town to travel around the American West. Davis is still a hot favorite, for her tour-de-force performance as legendary blues singer Ma Rainey.

Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- should win, will win

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

An apt posthumous win for Chadewick Boseman doesn't look in doubt for his invested performance as a hot-heated trumpeter. Gary Oldman and Anthony Hopkins are distant second places.

Best motion picture, musical or comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs -- should win

The Prom -- will win

As problematic as James Cordon's flamboyant performance in The Prom was, it's hard to see Borat taking home a gold statue over the star-studded Netflix flick (Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington). In the perfect world, the delightful time travel rom-com Palm Springs would take home the sash and crown.

Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm -- should win

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma -- will win

After Meryl Streep's snub for The Prom, this category looks like anyone's game. Rosamund Pike's memorable con artist Marla Grayson from I Care a Lot is a terrific wild card, but Maria Bakalova deserves an award for the juggling act that is playing Borat's teenage daughter. But, just for the sake of it, let's say Anya Taylor-Joy, who deserves to hit full stardom, will win.

Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm -- will win

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton -- should win

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Now that we're going with Hamilton being a film-film, Lin-Manuel Miranda stands a huge chance of earning even more recognition for his momentous Broadway musical. But Sacha Baron Cohen might just pip him with his own, very different, creation, putting his body on the line to deliver pranks for the Borat sequel and its commentary on American culture.

Best TV series, drama

The Crown -- should win, will win

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Despite some confusion over the veracity of its story, The Crown stepped up its game for season 4, introducing Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher. Its lavishly-produced world is just about second to none, making it our pick, closely followed by Lovecraft Country and Ozark.

Best TV series, musical or comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek -- will win

Ted Lasso -- should win

It's really a tie between Schitt's Creek and Ted Lasso, but after the former's comprehensive sweep at the Emmys, it would be nice for the equally feel-good Ted Lasso to receive a share of recognition. Shoutout to the compulsive thriller-comedy The Flight Attendant.

Best limited series or TV movie

Normal People

The Queen's Gambit -- should win, will win

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

The Queen's Gambit should win an award for increasing the popularity of chess alone. A complete package with a mesmerizing Anya Taylor-Joy at the heart, the Netflix hit is a deserved winner.

