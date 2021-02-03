Golden Globes 2021: The full list of nominations

Netflix

After a delay due to the coronavirus, finally the Golden Globes are kicking off the major awards season, dropping its list of nominees on Wednesday. Among them is one of the biggest and best shows of last year: The Queen's Gambit. Like last year, Netflix is putting up a good showing in the best movie drama category, with The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Mank.

Amazon Studios could see a win for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm in the best movie comedy or musical category, going up against Hamilton from Disney Plus (is it a movie? It is now). We'll find out who'll take home the film and TV awards on Feb. 28.

Here's the full list of Golden Globes 2021 nominations.

Best motion picture, drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best motion picture, musical or comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best motion picture, animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best motion picture, foreign language

Another Round (Denmark)

La Llorona (Guatemala/France)

The Life Ahead (Italy)

Minari (USA)

Two of Us (France/USA)

Best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Best director, motion picture

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Regina King, One Night in Miami

David Fincher, Mank

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best screenplay, motion picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best original score, motion picture

Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Goransson, Tenet

James Newton Howard, News of the World

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul

Best original song, motion picture

Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah

Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead

Speak Now, One Night in Miami

Tigress & Tweed, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best TV series, drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best actress in a TV series, drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best actor in a TV series, drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Best TV series, musical or comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People









