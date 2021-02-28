Golden Globes 2021: Start time, nominations, how to watch or stream online

The 2021 Golden Globes are just hours away! Despite a few glaring snubs (I May Destroy You), there are plenty of big shows and performances to root for. The Queen's Gambit could see Anya Taylor-Joy complete her star transformation with a win for best actress (limited series), and Rosamund Pike could score in the best actress (comedy or musical) category with her memorable performance as Marla Grayson in I Care a Lot.

Keen to tune in? Here's everything you need to know to watch the 2021 Golden Globes, including nominations, start time and livestream options.

Read more: Golden Globes 2021: The full list of nominations | Golden Globes 2021 winners predictions

Date and start time

US: Sunday, Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET

Australia: Monday, March 1 at noon AEDT

UK: Monday, March 1 at 1 a.m. GMT

Who's hosting?

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. This will be the fourth time they've hosted together -- though they won't actually be in the same room. Like most awards shows nowadays, the Globes will be a virtual show. While Poehler will host from The Beverly Hilton, where the Globes are usually held, Fey will be set up in The Rainbow Room inside NBC's corporate headquarters at 30 Rock. Let's hope there are no lag issues.

How to watch or livestream

The virtual ceremony will be broadcast live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on NBC. Here are a few ways you can watch NBC -- and of course, seven-day free trials are your friend.

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 per month and includes NBC, but check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area.

YouTube TV costs $65 per month and includes NBC. Plug in your ZIP code on its channel lineup page to see what live, local networks are available where you live.

For $35 per month, Sling TV's Blue tier offers NBC in select markets.

For $65 per month, Fubo offers live NBC.

AT&T TV costs $55 per month and includes NBC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if you get a live feed of Fox and the other local networks in your ZIP code. Read full review.

Australia: Foxtel's Fox8 is likely to broadcast the ceremony as it has done in previous years.

UK: Unfortunately, no British channel airs the show. But if you enjoy the red carpet, it'll likely be streamed on the Golden Globes Facebook page. The winners will also be quickly announced via Twitter, so that might be your best bet.

Outside the US? Consider a VPN: See the best VPNs ranked by CNET editors

Nominations

The nominees were announced on Feb. 3 by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson on NBC's Today show. Check out the full list here.

Who are the favorites to win?

Chloé Zhao's lauded Nomadland is the big shout for best picture (drama). It's a tight best actress race between Viola Davis and Frances McDormand, but best actor should see an apt posthumous win for Chadwick Boseman. You can find our full winners predictions here.

Will there be a red carpet?

The Emmys did an at-home version of the red carpet last year, so maybe we'll see the same committed and tongue-in-cheek celebrity looks at a Globes at-home version. A hybrid of in-person appearances at The Beverly Hilton and at-home livestreams is also a possibility. The Globes will stream its pre-show on Twitter and its website starting 3:30 p.m. PT/ 6:30 p.m. ET.