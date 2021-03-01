Sunday's Golden Globe Awards felt a little like a work Zoom meeting, with nominees blipping in virtually from wherever they happen to be. And just like those work meetings, there's always someone with a snark-worthy background, questionable attire, a cute pet, a forgotten mute button or some other technical adventure. Turns out technology goofs are the one thing that level the playing field and make that Oscar-winning actor look just as fumbling as your spacey co-worker.

Bill Murray's vacation look

Bill Murray, up for a best supporting actor award for On the Rocks, didn't win, but his bright and casual look appealed to those of us dreaming of a return to pre-coronavirus travel. So did his accompanying beverage. One person tweeted, "Bill Murray with his martini is a whole mood."

Even Dictionary.com got in on the fun, tweeting out a new definition for "Hawaiian shirt."

"Hawaiian shirt, noun, 1. a short-sleeved, open-collar shirt originally worn in Hawaii, made of lightweight fabric printed in colorful, often bold designs of flowers, leaves, birds, beaches, etc.," the site tweeted, following up with, "2. also known as a Bill Murray tuxedo."

Bill Murray with his martini is a whole mood pic.twitter.com/gkrnKbdliZ — Meg O'Donnell (@meg__odonnell) March 1, 2021

Hawaiian shirt

noun

1. a short-sleeved, open-collar shirt originally worn in Hawaii, made of lightweight fabric printed in colorful, often bold designs of flowers, leaves, birds, beaches, etc.



2. also known as a Bill Murray tuxedo. https://t.co/6qickGc3k6 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/eZklUJpiO1 — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) March 1, 2021

Highlight so far is Bill Murray *cheers-ing* Daniel Kaluuya's win with his martini glass. Hell yes. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/b3EUjERptA — Alex Billington (@firstshowing) March 1, 2021

Bill Murray wins the award for best Zoom background #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/LwA8R94pa3 — Ringer Dish (@RingerDish) March 1, 2021

Jeff Daniels in the door store

Jeff Daniels didn't win an acting Globe for his role in The Comey Rule, but the door-filled room he was in won with viewers.

"Jeff Daniels, beaming in from the room where he stores all his doors," wrote one Twitter user.

Jeff Daniels, beaming in from the room where he stores all his doors pic.twitter.com/eedbV2VIeO — Eric Harvey (@ericdharvey) March 1, 2021

first thing I thought of was: pic.twitter.com/2nFjJ57BRd — Will Mason (@willmasonmusic) March 1, 2021

I respect that Jeff Daniels literally just got up from dinner and fired up the zoom and is gonna go back to eat now. — Jenny Han (@jennyhan) March 1, 2021

Too many doors. Poorly lit. Thank God he’s talented and doesn’t care. 4/10 @Jeff_Daniels pic.twitter.com/PIRnFkCHC5 — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) March 1, 2021

And Daniels himself weighed in on his casual clothing choice, tweeting, "Congrats to Mark Ruffalo and a special thanks to the #Golden Globes for allowing me to fulfill a life long dream of going to an awards show wearing Carhartt."

Congrats to Mark Ruffalo and a special thanks to the #Golden Globes for allowing me to fulfill a life long dream of going to an Awards Show wearing Carhartt. pic.twitter.com/ATgRZmoPzl — Jeff Daniels (@Jeff_Daniels) March 1, 2021

Olivia Colman reigns



Olivia Colman didn't win for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, but she was thrilled for the winner -- her co-star, Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana.

"Get yourself someone who reacts the way Olivia Colman does when you win a Golden Globe," wrote one Twitter user.

get yourself someone who reacts the way olivia colman does when you win a golden globe pic.twitter.com/M2iGzUdRcd — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) March 1, 2021

Olivia Colman's reaction when Emma Corrin won is the most beautiful thing you will seepic.twitter.com/9uCE3Zh6zb — Emma Corrin Daily (@dailyc0rrin) March 1, 2021

Colman also won praise for her excitement when nominee Sarah Paulson showed off her puppy, and Corrin brought out her cat. Or as one person said, "We are all Olivia Colman leaning forward to see the pets."

Wrote another, "The best part of this Golden Globes so far is Sarah Paulson and Olivia Colman demanding Emma Corrin go find her cat."

we are all olivia colman leaning forward to see the pets pic.twitter.com/7Lb9rPQ8Gc — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) March 1, 2021

The best part of this #GoldenGlobes so far is Sarah Paulson and Olivia Colman demanding Emma Corrin go find her cat pic.twitter.com/thc2w8B9K6 — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) March 1, 2021

olivia colman seeing a cat pic.twitter.com/XSlrzbsnoH — kait (@WlLDR0SE) March 1, 2021

Jason Sudeikis' tie-dye hoodie

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, a Globes winner Sunday night, chose a casual look -- a tie-dyed hoodie that read "Forward Space." The actor told reporters the sweatshirt was promoting his sister's dance studio and workout space in New York City.

"I believe in the product as much as the message," Sudeikis said. He also joked about his unpretentious appearance, saying, "You gotta look back at Audrey Hepburn for 'Funny Face.' She also wore a hoodie."

Said one Twitter user, "Jason Sudeikis looks like he only just now realized everybody else was gonna dress up for this."

And others felt Sudeikis has a lot going on in his life right now and fashionistas should cut him some slack. Wrote one, "God bless Jason Sudeikis for leaning directly into the 'my ex is dating Harry Styles' aesthetic."

Jason Sudeikis looks like he only just now realized everybody else was gonna dress up for this pic.twitter.com/UBb2n97Ako — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 1, 2021

God bless Jason Sudeikis for leaning directly into the “my ex is dating Harry Styles” aesthetic #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/6Mq4wVbzK5 — Daniel Trainor (@dantrainor1) March 1, 2021

I think Jason Sudeikis didn’t know this was happening today like the rest of us #GoldenGlobes — mac kahey (@MacDoesIt) March 1, 2021

anyway, congrats to Jason Sudeikis pic.twitter.com/q9TXPTHnNJ — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 1, 2021

Siri show me the different expectations for male and female presentation in Hollywood pic.twitter.com/WUae2NtJeM — Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) March 1, 2021

Jared Leto's flower



Jared Leto drew attention for the huge flower pin he wore, which helped plenty of jokes bloom where they were planted.

One tweet read, "Jared Leto with the flower that is definitely going to spray you with something."

Jared Leto with the flower that is definitely going to spray you with something. @goldenglobes — Jen Lada (@JenLada) March 1, 2021

If Jared Leto is not squirting people in the face with water out of that flower, we riot. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/l344FDrn7H — Flea J (@EJ_Riv) March 1, 2021

There is a suit on Jared Leto's flower. #GoldenGlobes — Wendell Sappio (@wendellsappio) March 1, 2021

Al Pacino's whole look

Twitter jokesters should know better than to mess with Al Pacino. The Godfather and Scarface star pulled off some fantastic hair, but some wondered if he briefly fell asleep.

"Al Pacino sleeping at the #GoldenGlobes is the most I've ever related to a celebrity," wrote one Twitter user.

Al Pacino sleeping at the #GoldenGlobes is the most I’ve ever related to a celebrity. pic.twitter.com/uJGoDXzFIv — Peter Martino (@RetepM82) March 1, 2021

Thinking about Al Pacino clicking “Join With Audio” on the Golden Globes Zoom — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) March 1, 2021

Al Pacino’s face is how we all feel about virtual everything. #GoldenGlobes — Vicky Nguyen (@VickyNguyenTV) March 1, 2021

Al Pacino is a national treasure and should be cherished and honored. He don't give a rat's ass about Zoom! He's been battling waves of intruders on sacred ground since I was a kid. Show some damn respect! #AlPacino pic.twitter.com/IwwxEW7ias — Jeff Crowder (@JeffCrowder16) March 1, 2021

Rating the rooms

The Twitter account @ratemyskyperoom got involved, too. Legendary writer/producer Norman Lear, 98, nabbed a perfect score, of course. "Classic. 10/10," the site wrote.

“...and my kids ranging in age from 26 to 74...”. Classic. 10/10 @TheNormanLear pic.twitter.com/WvgWDh9qxK — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) March 1, 2021

Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy also scored a perfect 10. "Brought her 'A' lighting game," the site wrote. "Great lamp/mirror work. Tall plant. 10/10."

Don Cheadle was helped to a perfect score by the paintings on his walls. "Fabulous art," the review read. "Well lit. Good spacing. Nice basket."

And Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy also maxed out his rating. "Depth. Piano. Lighting. Love the stripes. Mirror. Pillows. Of course it's a 10/10," the site wrote.

Here's our full list of Golden Globes winners -- the real winners, not the fashion and background winners.