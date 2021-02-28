Golden Globes 2021: How to watch online, start time and all the nominations

Netflix

The Golden Globes are almost here! We're mere hours away from the first major award ceremony of 2021. The nominations have been stacked with controversy -- with glaring snubs like I May Destroy You -- but there are plenty of great shows and great performances nominated.

The Queen's Gambit could see Anya Taylor-Joy getting a well deserved nod, and there's Rosamund Pike in I Care a Lot. She could end the night winning best actress with her incredible performance as Marla Grayson.

Keen to watch? Here's everything you need to know to watch the 2021 Golden Globes, including nominations, start time and livestream options. Plus, scroll down for a few looks from the red carpet, now underway.

Date and start time

US: Sunday, Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET

Australia: Monday, March 1 at noon AEDT

UK: Monday, March 1 at 1 a.m. GMT

Who's hosting?

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. This will be the fourth time they've hosted together -- though they won't actually be in the same room. Like most awards shows nowadays, the Globes will be a virtual show. While Poehler will host from The Beverly Hilton, where the Globes are usually held, Fey will be set up in The Rainbow Room inside NBC's corporate headquarters at 30 Rock. Let's hope there are no lag issues.

How to watch or livestream

The virtual ceremony will be broadcast live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on NBC. Here are a few ways you can watch NBC -- and of course, seven-day free trials are your friend.

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 per month and includes NBC, but check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area.

YouTube TV costs $65 per month and includes NBC. Plug in your ZIP code on its channel lineup page to see what live, local networks are available where you live.

For $35 per month, Sling TV's Blue tier offers NBC in select markets.

For $65 per month, Fubo offers live NBC.

AT&T TV costs $55 per month and includes NBC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if you get a live feed of Fox and the other local networks in your ZIP code. Read full review.

Australia: Foxtel's Fox Arena will broadcast the ceremony.

UK: Unfortunately, no British channel airs the show. But if you enjoy the red carpet, it'll likely be streamed on the Golden Globes Facebook page. The winners will also be quickly announced via Twitter, so that might be your best bet.

Outside the US? Consider a VPN: See the best VPNs ranked by CNET editors

Nominations

The nominees were announced on Feb. 3 by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson on NBC's Today show. Check out the full list here.

Who are the favorites to win?

Chloé Zhao's lauded Nomadland is the big shout for best picture (drama). It's a tight best actress race between Viola Davis and Frances McDormand, but best actor should see an apt posthumous win for Chadwick Boseman. You can find our full winners predictions here.

Will there be a red carpet?

A socially-distanced red carpet has kicked off, with stars like Margot Robbie and The Crown's Josh O'Connor getting all dressed up for the show. You can catch the Globes pre-show on Twitter and its website starting 3:30 p.m. PT/ 6:30 p.m. ET.

Check out some of the red carpet (both at-home and at the Beverly Hilton) looks below.

