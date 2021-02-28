Golden Globes 2021: All the winners, updated live

The 2021 Golden Globes have kicked off, with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on hosting duties for the fourth time. Pixar took home best animated movie will Soul, beating another Pixar flick, Onward. There've already been technical difficulties, with first winner of the night Daniel Kaluuya on mute during his acceptance speech, and Catherine O'Hara of Schitt's Creek experiencing background noise during hers. Luckily, Mark Ruffalo and John Boyega's audio worked perfectly, when they accepted acting awards for TV performances.
The best movie and TV categories are stacked with Netflix titles, including Mank and The Crown, which lead overall nominations with six each. Massive hit The Queen's Gambit is up for two awards: Best actress (limited series) for Anya Taylor-Joy and best limited series. Rosamund Pike is up for best actress (musical or comedy) for I Care a Lot.
The Mandalorian, Lovecraft Country, The Great, Ted Lasso and, yes, Emily in Paris, are all in the running for awards. We're following the show live and will update this post when winners are announced.
2021 Golden Globe winners
Category winners are in bold.
Best screenplay, motion picture
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- Jack Fincher, Mank
- Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 -- winner
- Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
- Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
- Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
- Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing
- Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
- Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True -- winner
Best motion picture, animated
- The Croods: A New Age
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- Soul -- winner
- Wolfwalkers
Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy
- Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
- Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek -- winner
Best supporting actor in a TV role
- John Boyega, Small Axe -- winner
- Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
- Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
- Jim Parsons, Hollywood
- Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah -- winner
- Jared Leto, The Little Things
- Bill Murray, On the Rocks
- Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Best motion picture, drama
- The Father
- Mank
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best actress in a motion picture, drama
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best actor in a motion picture, drama
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best motion picture, musical or comedy
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Hamilton
- Music
- Palm Springs
- The Prom
Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Kate Hudson, Music
- Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
- Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
- Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- James Corden, The Prom
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
- Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best motion picture, foreign language
- Another Round (Denmark)
- La Llorona (Guatemala/France)
- The Life Ahead (Italy)
- Minari (USA)
- Two of Us (France/USA)
Best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best director, motion picture
- Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
- Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Regina King, One Night in Miami
- David Fincher, Mank
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best original score, motion picture
- Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
- Ludwig Goransson, Tenet
- James Newton Howard, News of the World
- Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul
Best original song, motion picture
- Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead
- Speak Now, One Night in Miami
- Tigress & Tweed, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best TV series, drama
- The Crown
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Ratched
Best actress in a TV series, drama
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best actor in a TV series, drama
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
- Josh O'Connor, The Crown
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Al Pacino, Hunters
Best TV series, musical or comedy
- Emily in Paris
- The Flight Attendant
- The Great
- Schitt's Creek
- Ted Lasso
Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best limited series or TV movie
- Normal People
- The Queen's Gambit
- Small Axe
- The Undoing
- Unorthodox
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
- Shira Haas, Unorthodox
- Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Best supporting actress in a TV role
- Gillian Anderson, The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
- Cynthia Nixon, Ratched