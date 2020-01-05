Golden Globes 2020: The full list of winners

This year's Golden Globes featured climate change talk, drunk speeches and some big surprises. Best picture went to 1917, while Renée Zellweger won best actress for Judy, and Joaquin Phoenix beat out Adam Driver and Christian Bale to win best actor for Joker. Phoenix's winner's speech may not have pleased everyone, but it was certainly memorable, covering climate change issues and a plea for celebrities to use their private jets less often.
Russell Crowe picked up a best acting award but couldn't attend the ceremony because he's in Australia battling the bushfire devastation. Olivia Colman took best actress in a drama series for The Crown, and Laura Dern helped Marriage Story take its only win with a supporting actress award. Succession took two awards overall, as did Chernobyl and Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag. Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won best picture (comedy/musical) and best screenplay.
Notably, Game of Thrones' only nomination came for Kit Harington in the best actor in a drama TV series category (no, he didn't win).
The Golden Globes winners
Category winners are in bold.
Best Motion Picture -- Drama
- 1917
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Marriage Story
- The Two Popes
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama
- Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
- Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Jojo Rabbit
- Knives Out
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Rocketman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
- Ana de Armas, Knives Out
- Awkwafina, The Farewell
- Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go, Bernadette
- Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
- Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy
- Daniel Craig, Knives Out
- Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Taron Egerton, Rocketman
- Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Original Score -- Motion Picture
- Little Women - Alexandre Desplat
- Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir
- Marriage Story - Randy Newman
- 1917 - Thomas Newman
- Motherless Brooklyn - Daniel Pemberton
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television
- Catch-22
- Chernobyl
- Fosse/Verdon
- The Loudest Voice
- Unbelievable
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television
- Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
- Joey King, The Act
- Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
- Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable
- Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best Director -- Motion Picture
- Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Todd Phillips, Joker
- Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Drama
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television
- Patricia Arquette, The Act
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Toni Collette, Unbelievable
- Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
- Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Best Original Song -- Motion Picture
- "Beautiful Ghosts," Cats - Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift
- "I'm Gonna Love Me Again," Rocketman - Music by Elton John, Lyrics by Bernie Taupin
- "Into the Unknown," Frozen II - Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez
- "Spirit," The Lion King - Music and Lyrics by Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh & Beyoncé
- "Stand Up," Harriet - Music and Lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo
Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- The Politician
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
- Annette Bening, The Report
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Motion Picture -- Animated
- Frozen II
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- The Lion King
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Best Screenplay -- Motion Picture
- Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach
- Parasite - Bong Joon-ho & Han Jin-won
- The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
- The Irishman - Steven Zaillian
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Drama
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
- Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown
- Billy Porter, Pose
Best Motion Picture -- Foreign Language
- The Farewell
- Les Misérables
- Pain and Glory
- Parasite
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
- Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best Television Series -- Drama
- Big Little Lies
- The Crown
- Killing Eve
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Andrew Scott, Fleabag
- Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television
- Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
- Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl
- Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Ben Platt, The Politician
- Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Red carpet Twitter reactions
Before the awards ceremony started, it was time for red carpet fashion. Specifically, weird and wonderful red carpet fashion. Here's what people said about it on Twitter.
The one and only Baby Yoda has arrived.
A talent overload here.
The Baby Yoda tweets are strong.
There are a lot of big names here, but still more to come.
The man who might win best actor in a drama for Joker is here.
A magic pair has arrived.
This is the state to assume before watching the red carpet.
And make sure you don't miss any of the best looks -- here's how.
If you haven't seen Parasite yet, there's probably still time. It's nominated for a few awards, including best foreign language movie and best director.
Gillian Anderson fans, this is for you.
Hot Priest fans, this is for you.
Host Ricky Gervais brings his trademark sunnies to the red carpet.
Roman Griffin Davis, star of Jojo Rabbit, pulling off an orange suit. Jojo Rabbit is up for Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy.
Ana de Armas, star of Knives Out, clearly has a lot of fans. She's up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy.
Billy Porter is here. Who is he wearing? And who is carrying what he's wearing?
Discuss: Golden Globes 2020: The full list of winners
