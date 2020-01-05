Golden Globes 2020: The full list of winners

Warner Bros.

This year's Golden Globes featured climate change talk, drunk speeches and some big surprises. Best picture went to 1917, while Renée Zellweger won best actress for Judy, and Joaquin Phoenix beat out Adam Driver and Christian Bale to win best actor for Joker. Phoenix's winner's speech may not have pleased everyone, but it was certainly memorable, covering climate change issues and a plea for celebrities to use their private jets less often.

Russell Crowe picked up a best acting award but couldn't attend the ceremony because he's in Australia battling the bushfire devastation. Olivia Colman took best actress in a drama series for The Crown, and Laura Dern helped Marriage Story take its only win with a supporting actress award. Succession took two awards overall, as did Chernobyl and Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag. Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won best picture (comedy/musical) and best screenplay.

Notably, Game of Thrones' only nomination came for Kit Harington in the best actor in a drama TV series category (no, he didn't win).

The Golden Globes winners

Category winners are in bold.

Best Motion Picture -- Drama

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cate Blanchett, Where'd You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Original Score -- Motion Picture

Little Women - Alexandre Desplat

Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir

Marriage Story - Randy Newman

1917 - Thomas Newman

Motherless Brooklyn - Daniel Pemberton

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Director -- Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Best Original Song -- Motion Picture

"Beautiful Ghosts," Cats - Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift

"I'm Gonna Love Me Again," Rocketman - Music by Elton John, Lyrics by Bernie Taupin

"Into the Unknown," Frozen II - Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez

"Spirit," The Lion King - Music and Lyrics by Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh & Beyoncé

"Stand Up," Harriet - Music and Lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Motion Picture -- Animated

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Screenplay -- Motion Picture

Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach

Parasite - Bong Joon-ho & Han Jin-won

The Two Popes - Anthony McCarten

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

The Irishman - Steven Zaillian

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Best Motion Picture -- Foreign Language

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Television Series -- Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Red carpet Twitter reactions

Before the awards ceremony started, it was time for red carpet fashion. Specifically, weird and wonderful red carpet fashion. Here's what people said about it on Twitter.

The one and only Baby Yoda has arrived.

A talent overload here.

JODIE COMER AND ZOE KRAVITZ, THIS IS NOT A DRILL #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/3lZwV3vWko — Letícia (@sckberry) January 6, 2020

The Baby Yoda tweets are strong.

There are a lot of big names here, but still more to come.

helena bonham carter, cate blanchett, meryl streep .... it’s time to show up #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/SCIMhLCZo3 — martina ‎⧗ (@lovepxrrilla) January 6, 2020

The man who might win best actor in a drama for Joker is here.

Joaquin Phoenix at the #GoldenGlobes Red carpet. pic.twitter.com/oNVmxMAZ1f — Best of Phoenix (@BestOfJPhoenix) January 6, 2020

A magic pair has arrived.

This is the state to assume before watching the red carpet.

me ready to judge celebrities that are wearing very expensive dresses while in my sweatpants #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/oMgLnu02D2 — cami (@camictweets) January 5, 2020

And make sure you don't miss any of the best looks -- here's how.

me trying to make sure I don't miss any of my faves arriving on the #goldenglobes red carpet pic.twitter.com/RHloe5pa8H — caitlin/DW SPOILERS (@cxpxldi) January 5, 2020

If you haven't seen Parasite yet, there's probably still time. It's nominated for a few awards, including best foreign language movie and best director.

SO PROUDOF THEM SO FUCKING PROUD OF THEM 😭#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ZlDikPuqp9 — toss a twink to ur witcher (@codiejomerr) January 5, 2020

Gillian Anderson fans, this is for you.

Gillian Anderson at the #GoldenGlobes 🤩



THAT'S IT THATS THE TWEET pic.twitter.com/W4ckGdb3Zm — Candice (@CandiceHere_) January 5, 2020

Hot Priest fans, this is for you.

#hotpriest alert. Andrew Scott is so personable. He’s not worried about “hot priest” nickname sticking. He’s glad the Globes will bring more recognition and viewership to @fleabag #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/wXUE1DnDUE — Cynthia Littleton (@Variety_Cynthia) January 5, 2020

Host Ricky Gervais brings his trademark sunnies to the red carpet.

The host with the most who has hosted the most. @rickygervais has arrived on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet! pic.twitter.com/4Ek9owWmNG — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 5, 2020

Roman Griffin Davis, star of Jojo Rabbit, pulling off an orange suit. Jojo Rabbit is up for Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy.

roman griffin davis serving some eggsy vibes on the red carpet tonight #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/5KEFckuVE6 — font guild founding member (@mcuwaititi) January 5, 2020

Ana de Armas, star of Knives Out, clearly has a lot of fans. She's up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy.

Billy Porter is here. Who is he wearing? And who is carrying what he's wearing?